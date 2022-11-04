Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) by 96.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter valued at about $978,777,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at about $843,575,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at about $793,975,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at about $389,416,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at about $333,305,000. 97.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RRX. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $174.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $140.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Regal Rexnord from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Regal Rexnord in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Regal Rexnord Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of RRX opened at $112.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $142.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 52 week low of $108.28 and a 52 week high of $176.91.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 7.37%. Regal Rexnord’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.56%.

About Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

