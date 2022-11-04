RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $171.00 to $184.00. The company traded as high as $175.21 and last traded at $175.17, with a volume of 56183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $161.23.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RNR. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on RenaissanceRe from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com raised RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut RenaissanceRe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $173.00 to $162.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.50.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

Insider Transactions at RenaissanceRe

In other RenaissanceRe news, Director Brian Gerald John Gray purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $130.62 per share, for a total transaction of $979,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,085,375.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Stock Up 10.1 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe during the 1st quarter valued at about $739,000. Gladstone Capital Management LLP boosted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Capital Management LLP now owns 991,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $157,114,000 after acquiring an additional 151,079 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,705,000. People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in RenaissanceRe by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.83.

About RenaissanceRe

(Get Rating)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.