Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Republic First Bancorp to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday.
Republic First Bancorp Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of Republic First Bancorp stock opened at $2.68 on Friday. Republic First Bancorp has a 52-week low of $2.58 and a 52-week high of $5.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.60. The firm has a market cap of $170.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.97.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Republic First Bancorp Company Profile
Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It accepts consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Republic First Bancorp (FRBK)
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
- Energy Transfer Raises Guidance, But Stock Lower On Revenue Miss
- Papa John’s Falls Flat On Earnings, Shares Set To Rise
- eBay or Etsy: Which Is The Better Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Republic First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.