Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Republic First Bancorp to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Republic First Bancorp alerts:

Republic First Bancorp Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Republic First Bancorp stock opened at $2.68 on Friday. Republic First Bancorp has a 52-week low of $2.58 and a 52-week high of $5.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.60. The firm has a market cap of $170.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Republic First Bancorp Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Republic First Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $109,000. Wharton Business Group LLC acquired a new position in Republic First Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $92,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Republic First Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $1,364,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Republic First Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Republic First Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $28,000. 71.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It accepts consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Republic First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.