Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) – KeyCorp decreased their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 31st. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan now forecasts that the oil and gas development company will earn $7.43 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $8.03. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pioneer Natural Resources’ current full-year earnings is $31.84 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q1 2023 earnings at $7.38 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $6.58 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $6.49 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $6.56 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $27.01 EPS.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.81 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 31.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.55 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PXD. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $309.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $289.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $315.00 to $310.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $257.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $281.44.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $255.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $61.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $243.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.28. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $166.97 and a twelve month high of $288.46.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $5.71 per share. This represents a $22.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 15.69%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

