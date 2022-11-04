Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Advanced Energy Industries, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report released on Wednesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely anticipates that the electronics maker will post earnings of $1.48 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Advanced Energy Industries’ current full-year earnings is $5.22 per share.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.27. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $440.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AEIS. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.75.

Shares of AEIS opened at $80.44 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.53. Advanced Energy Industries has a 52-week low of $67.55 and a 52-week high of $98.07.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the first quarter valued at $81,277,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 86.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 370,861 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,924,000 after buying an additional 172,241 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 7.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,027,298 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $156,934,000 after buying an additional 144,219 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 6.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,805,825 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $131,790,000 after acquiring an additional 111,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $7,068,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.27, for a total transaction of $170,911.51. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,955 shares in the company, valued at $749,917.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

