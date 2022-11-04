Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Ameresco, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AMRC)

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ameresco in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 2nd. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.41. The consensus estimate for Ameresco’s current full-year earnings is $1.90 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ameresco’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.33 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Ameresco from $91.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Ameresco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Ameresco from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Ameresco from $79.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.77.

Ameresco Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Ameresco stock opened at $52.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Ameresco has a 12-month low of $40.73 and a 12-month high of $101.86.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.17. Ameresco had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $577.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameresco

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ameresco in the first quarter valued at $50,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 19.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Ameresco in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.22% of the company’s stock.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

