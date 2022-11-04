Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Lesaka Technologies, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:LSAK)

Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSAK – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley upped their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Lesaka Technologies in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 1st. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.10). The consensus estimate for Lesaka Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.12) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Lesaka Technologies’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Lesaka Technologies (NASDAQ:LSAK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $121.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.28 million. Lesaka Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.71% and a negative return on equity of 14.52%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Lesaka Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th.

NASDAQ LSAK opened at $3.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.19 million, a P/E ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.13. Lesaka Technologies has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $6.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.49.

In related news, major shareholder Value Capital Partners (Pty) L acquired 505,285 shares of Lesaka Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,743,233.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,670,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,163,915. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lesaka Technologies, Inc, a financial technology company, engages in the provision of fintech products and services to unbanked and underbanked individuals and small businesses primarily in South Africa and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Merchant, and Other. It provides financial services, such as bank accounts, loans, and insurance products.

