Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Minerals Technologies Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:MTX)

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Minerals Technologies in a research note issued on Monday, October 31st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.36 per share for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Minerals Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $5.41 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Minerals Technologies’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.53 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on MTX. TheStreet lowered shares of Minerals Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. CL King lowered shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Minerals Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.
Minerals Technologies Price Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Minerals Technologies
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Minerals Technologies by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Minerals Technologies by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 549,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,703,000 after purchasing an additional 108,171 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in Minerals Technologies by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 53,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Minerals Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in Minerals Technologies by 195.6% in the 1st quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC now owns 13,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Minerals Technologies
In related news, insider Jonathan J. Hastings sold 11,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total value of $770,900.13. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,468 shares in the company, valued at $2,920,213.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Michael Cipolla sold 6,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total transaction of $408,500.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,075,021.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan J. Hastings sold 11,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total transaction of $770,900.13. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,920,213.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,067 shares of company stock worth $3,404,799 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.
Minerals Technologies Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is 4.62%.
About Minerals Technologies
Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.
Featured Stories
