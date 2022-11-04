Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Minerals Technologies Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:MTX)

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Minerals Technologies in a research note issued on Monday, October 31st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.36 per share for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Minerals Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $5.41 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Minerals Technologies’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.53 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MTX. TheStreet lowered shares of Minerals Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. CL King lowered shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Minerals Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

Shares of NYSE:MTX opened at $52.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.21 and its 200-day moving average is $60.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.18. Minerals Technologies has a 52 week low of $49.38 and a 52 week high of $79.03.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Minerals Technologies by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Minerals Technologies by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 549,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,703,000 after purchasing an additional 108,171 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in Minerals Technologies by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 53,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Minerals Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in Minerals Technologies by 195.6% in the 1st quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC now owns 13,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jonathan J. Hastings sold 11,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total value of $770,900.13. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,468 shares in the company, valued at $2,920,213.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Michael Cipolla sold 6,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total transaction of $408,500.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,075,021.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan J. Hastings sold 11,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total transaction of $770,900.13. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,920,213.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,067 shares of company stock worth $3,404,799 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is 4.62%.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

