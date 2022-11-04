Richard G. Rawson Sells 9,951 Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Stock

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) Director Richard G. Rawson sold 9,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.52, for a total value of $1,169,441.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,216,337.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Insperity Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NSP opened at $114.39 on Friday. Insperity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.94 and a fifty-two week high of $125.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 472.09%. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Insperity, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insperity Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Insperity’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

NSP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Insperity from $131.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Insperity in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Insperity in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Insperity from $138.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insperity

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Insperity by 1.3% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,920,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $494,143,000 after acquiring an additional 61,473 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Insperity by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,116,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,119,000 after purchasing an additional 20,543 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Insperity by 129.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 724,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,714,000 after purchasing an additional 409,174 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Insperity by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 676,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,961,000 after buying an additional 5,155 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Insperity by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 621,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,370,000 after buying an additional 5,748 shares in the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

