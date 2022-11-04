Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTIW) Trading Down 6.3%

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTIW – Get Rating) dropped 6.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. Approximately 22,093 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 72,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

Rigetti Computing Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.71.

Institutional Trading of Rigetti Computing

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Rigetti Computing by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 516,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 167,910 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Rigetti Computing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000.

About Rigetti Computing

Rigetti Computing, Inc operates as an integrated systems company. The company builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors that power them. Its machines are integrated into various public, private, or hybrid clouds through its Quantum Cloud Services platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Berkeley, California.

