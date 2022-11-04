Robert D. Fatovic Sells 16,808 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Stock

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) EVP Robert D. Fatovic sold 16,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.26, for a total value of $1,365,818.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,367 shares in the company, valued at $3,849,042.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Ryder System Stock Performance

NYSE R opened at $80.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.73. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.71 and a 52-week high of $89.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.98.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.75. Ryder System had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 29.45%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. Ryder System’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 16.05 EPS for the current year.

Ryder System Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.29%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Ryder System from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Ryder System to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryder System

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryder System in the first quarter worth about $249,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Ryder System by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 8.8% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 142.3% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 10,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 5,998 shares during the period. Finally, Connable Office Inc. grew its position in shares of Ryder System by 2.5% in the second quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 5,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 87.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

