Robert W. Baird Increases McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Price Target to $440.00

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $405.00 to $440.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.67% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MCK. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $378.00 to $409.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of McKesson to $384.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $370.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.09.

NYSE:MCK opened at $397.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $359.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $340.37. McKesson has a fifty-two week low of $215.27 and a fifty-two week high of $401.64. The company has a market cap of $57.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.66.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.52. McKesson had a net margin of 0.52% and a negative return on equity of 350.22%. The business had revenue of $67.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.87 billion. Research analysts forecast that McKesson will post 24.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.13, for a total transaction of $867,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,185,959.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.13, for a total transaction of $867,825.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,178 shares in the company, valued at $3,185,959.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total transaction of $2,579,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,531.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,924,748 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 1,257.1% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

