Robert W. Baird Raises Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Price Target to $150.00

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.86% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $114.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday, September 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

Shares of NBIX stock opened at $124.11 on Wednesday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1-year low of $71.88 and a 1-year high of $125.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The company has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.74 and a beta of 0.52.

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $378.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.62 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 0.88%. On average, research analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David W. Boyer sold 1,437 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total transaction of $153,169.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,170.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider David W. Boyer sold 1,437 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total transaction of $153,169.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,170.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 21,533 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total transaction of $2,281,421.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,001,183.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,853 shares of company stock valued at $7,025,600. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 431.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 6,483.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $46,000. 93.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

