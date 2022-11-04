Robert W. Baird Trims Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Target Price to $167.00

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $174.00 to $167.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 48.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RRX. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Regal Rexnord from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays increased their target price on Regal Rexnord from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Regal Rexnord in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Regal Rexnord from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Get Regal Rexnord alerts:

Regal Rexnord Price Performance

Shares of RRX stock opened at $112.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $142.35 and its 200 day moving average is $132.12. Regal Rexnord has a twelve month low of $108.28 and a twelve month high of $176.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Regal Rexnord will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the first quarter valued at $978,777,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the first quarter valued at $843,575,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the first quarter valued at $793,975,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 14.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,566,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,347,000 after buying an additional 570,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 11.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,920,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,587,000 after buying an additional 303,564 shares during the last quarter. 97.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.