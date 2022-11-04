Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) and Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) Financial Contrast

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) and Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Robinhood Markets and Associated Capital Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Robinhood Markets 4 4 5 0 2.08 Associated Capital Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Robinhood Markets currently has a consensus target price of $13.29, suggesting a potential upside of 7.75%. Associated Capital Group has a consensus target price of $0.00, suggesting a potential downside of 100.00%. Given Robinhood Markets’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Robinhood Markets is more favorable than Associated Capital Group.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Robinhood Markets $1.82 billion 5.98 -$3.69 billion ($9.15) -1.35 Associated Capital Group $20.92 million 43.54 $59.20 million ($1.59) -26.02

This table compares Robinhood Markets and Associated Capital Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Associated Capital Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Robinhood Markets. Associated Capital Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Robinhood Markets, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Robinhood Markets has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Associated Capital Group has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Robinhood Markets and Associated Capital Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Robinhood Markets -221.99% -27.59% -9.64% Associated Capital Group -165.46% -3.83% -2.79%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

58.0% of Robinhood Markets shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.8% of Associated Capital Group shares are held by institutional investors. 15.3% of Robinhood Markets shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 85.7% of Associated Capital Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Associated Capital Group beats Robinhood Markets on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade. Robinhood Markets, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

About Associated Capital Group

Associated Capital Group, Inc. provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management and asset management services. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

