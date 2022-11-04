Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Price Target to C$61.00

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$65.00 to C$61.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SNMSF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Spin Master from C$66.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Spin Master from C$67.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$65.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$60.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.20.

Get Spin Master alerts:

Spin Master Trading Down 14.6 %

SNMSF opened at $25.41 on Wednesday. Spin Master has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $40.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.32.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; preschool, dolls, and interactive; wheels and action; and outdoor.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.