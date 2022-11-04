Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Price Target to C$61.00

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$65.00 to C$61.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 77.95% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$60.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$66.00 to C$57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$65.00 to C$60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Spin Master has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$58.73.

Spin Master Price Performance

Shares of TSE:TOY opened at C$34.28 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$44.55 and its 200-day moving average price is C$45.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18. Spin Master has a one year low of C$33.84 and a one year high of C$51.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Spin Master

Spin Master Company Profile

In other Spin Master news, Senior Officer Chris Beardall sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.76, for a total transaction of C$1,241,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 153,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,347,350.64. In other news, Senior Officer Paul Blom sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.83, for a total value of C$382,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$356,859.63. Also, Senior Officer Chris Beardall sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$47.76, for a total transaction of C$1,241,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,347,350.64. Insiders sold 37,722 shares of company stock valued at $1,796,826 in the last quarter.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; preschool, dolls, and interactive; wheels and action; and outdoor.

