Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Stake Boosted by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating) by 154.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RUSHA. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 13.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,091,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,381,000 after purchasing an additional 360,550 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 9.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,352,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,659,000 after purchasing an additional 283,822 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 10.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 995,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,702,000 after purchasing an additional 93,523 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 24.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 403,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,553,000 after purchasing an additional 79,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in Rush Enterprises by 298.6% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 88,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,505,000 after acquiring an additional 66,300 shares during the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RUSHA. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Rush Enterprises from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rush Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Rush Enterprises stock opened at $48.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.72 and a fifty-two week high of $60.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.35%.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird.

