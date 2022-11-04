Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 1,245 Shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,548 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SANM. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Sanmina by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 927 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Sanmina by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,473 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanmina in the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanmina in the 1st quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sanmina by 134.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,233 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. 95.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sanmina in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Sidoti lowered Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Sanmina from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Shares of SANM opened at $56.33 on Friday. Sanmina Co. has a 52 week low of $35.36 and a 52 week high of $57.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.80.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sanmina Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Sanmina news, CEO Jure Sola sold 119,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total transaction of $6,016,951.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 917,906 shares in the company, valued at $46,198,208.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

