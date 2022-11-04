Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 101,787 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KTOS. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 25.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,561,512 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $113,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,464 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 52.1% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,717,142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,167,000 after purchasing an additional 587,960 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 290.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 713,799 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,619,000 after purchasing an additional 531,200 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 27.9% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,321,101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,536,000 after buying an additional 506,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 11.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,428,851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $90,703,000 after buying an additional 452,543 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $90,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 333,302 shares in the company, valued at $4,329,592.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.26, for a total transaction of $142,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 612,967 shares in the company, valued at $8,740,909.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $90,930.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 333,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,329,592.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $279,880. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $10.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.34. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.06 and a fifty-two week high of $22.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.00 and a beta of 0.90.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a positive return on equity of 2.00%. The firm had revenue of $224.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on KTOS shares. TheStreet cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.57.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space and satellite communications, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

