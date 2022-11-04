Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.06 Million Holdings in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,549 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Liberty Latin America worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the first quarter worth about $200,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 94.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the first quarter worth about $71,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the first quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the first quarter worth about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Liberty Latin America in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on Liberty Latin America from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Liberty Latin America from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Latin America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

Liberty Latin America Trading Down 1.6 %

LILAK stock opened at $7.59 on Friday. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 1-year low of $5.88 and a 1-year high of $13.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.01 and its 200-day moving average is $7.81.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($2.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean and Networks, C&W Panama, Liberty Puerto Rico, VTR, and Costa Rica segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

