Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Rating) by 97.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,385 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,921 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.46% of Weyco Group worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WEYS. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Weyco Group by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 39,675 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Weyco Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Weyco Group by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,747 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 3,623 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Weyco Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 252,043 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after acquiring an additional 11,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Weyco Group by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,657 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.41% of the company’s stock.

Weyco Group Price Performance

Shares of Weyco Group stock opened at $24.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $236.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.76. Weyco Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.89 and a 52-week high of $32.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.64.

Weyco Group Announces Dividend

Weyco Group ( NASDAQ:WEYS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. Weyco Group had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $74.36 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Weyco Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Weyco Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Weyco Group Company Profile

Weyco Group, Inc designs and distributes footwear for men, women, and children. It operates through two segments, North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The company offers mid-priced leather dress shoes and casual footwear of man-made materials or leather; and outdoor boots, shoes, and sandals under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, and Rafters brand names.

