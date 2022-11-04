Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $968,000 Holdings in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,612 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,228 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Live Oak Bancshares worth $968,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versor Investments LP grew its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 276.5% during the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 16,418 shares of the bank’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 12,057 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $1,359,000. Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 9.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 0.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 96,806 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,280,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profit Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $1,259,000. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LOB shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James cut shares of Live Oak Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.75.

Insider Activity at Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares Trading Down 1.4 %

In other Live Oak Bancshares news, Director Diane Beth Glossman acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.25 per share, for a total transaction of $76,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 64,981 shares in the company, valued at $2,485,523.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 26.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LOB stock opened at $30.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.51. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.28 and a 12 month high of $99.89.

Live Oak Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.64%.

Live Oak Bancshares Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

Featured Articles

