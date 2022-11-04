Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of First Bancorp worth $964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $158,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Bancorp by 11.4% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in First Bancorp by 7.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FBNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on First Bancorp from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson cut First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded First Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

In other news, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total value of $26,578.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $455,302.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBNC stock opened at $43.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.11. First Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $32.90 and a fifty-two week high of $50.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.35%.

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

