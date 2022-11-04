Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 434,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,143 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.46% of RealReal worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of RealReal by 758.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of RealReal during the second quarter worth $25,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RealReal during the first quarter worth $73,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of RealReal during the first quarter worth $75,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RealReal during the first quarter worth $89,000. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of RealReal from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of RealReal from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of RealReal in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of RealReal from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of RealReal from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $2.75 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.22.

In other news, insider Todd A. Suko sold 11,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total transaction of $27,283.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 385,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $951,844.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Todd A. Suko sold 11,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total value of $27,283.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 385,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $951,844.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 14,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total value of $32,818.72. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 667,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,549,395.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 47,361 shares of company stock worth $112,978 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:REAL opened at $1.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.30. The RealReal, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $17.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.81.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.03. RealReal had a negative return on equity of 11,650.13% and a negative net margin of 38.93%. The firm had revenue of $154.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.64) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods in the United State. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry and watches, and home and art products. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

