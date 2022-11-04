Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 2,075 Shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,075 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Ingles Markets worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingles Markets in the 1st quarter worth approximately $511,000. Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 13,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 5,519 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Ingles Markets by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 45,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,153,000 after buying an additional 18,786 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ingles Markets by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ingles Markets during the 1st quarter worth $318,000. 65.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ingles Markets Stock Performance

IMKTA stock opened at $91.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.94 and its 200-day moving average is $90.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.65. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $72.15 and a twelve month high of $102.88.

Ingles Markets Announces Dividend

Ingles Markets ( NASDAQ:IMKTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th were given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 5th. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Ingles Markets in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

About Ingles Markets

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

