Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) CMO Karen M. Jones Sells 11,666 Shares

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) CMO Karen M. Jones sold 11,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.08, for a total transaction of $957,545.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,523.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Ryder System Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE R opened at $80.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.71 and a 12 month high of $89.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.98.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.75. Ryder System had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 29.45%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 16.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryder System Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.29%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Ryder System from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Ryder System to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryder System in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Ryder System by 146.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 429 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryder System in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryder System in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ryder System by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 749 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 87.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ryder System Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.