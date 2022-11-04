Sageworth Trust Co Increases Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Sageworth Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 150.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,798 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,482 shares during the quarter. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in Apple were worth $793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Apexium Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 108,546 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,840,000 after acquiring an additional 11,254 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Apple by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 89,665 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,259,000 after acquiring an additional 4,922 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Apple by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 303,953 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $41,556,000 after acquiring an additional 28,067 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,384 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Finally, West Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Apple by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 40,769 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.56.

Apple Stock Down 4.2 %

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $138.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $149.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.04 and a 52 week high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.77 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.06%.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $27,493,829.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $17,259,454.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $27,493,829.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $17,259,454.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,414,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 457,386 shares of company stock worth $70,627,433. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

