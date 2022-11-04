Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Stake Lowered by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its stake in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,004 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,755 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.09% of Sally Beauty worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 1,882.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,458 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,334 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 94.3% during the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 8,265 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 4,011 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 2.2% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 250,086 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,981,000 after buying an additional 5,276 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the second quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the second quarter worth approximately $373,000.

Shares of NYSE:SBH opened at $12.20 on Friday. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $11.28 and a one year high of $21.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.44 and a 200-day moving average of $13.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Sally Beauty ( NYSE:SBH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.04). Sally Beauty had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 90.85%. The company had revenue of $961.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $950.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Sally Beauty’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SBH. StockNews.com began coverage on Sally Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson cut their target price on Sally Beauty from $16.00 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen downgraded Sally Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Sally Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.30.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

