Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Forecasted to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Sanofi in a report released on Sunday, October 30th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Risinger now anticipates that the company will earn $0.86 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.89. The consensus estimate for Sanofi’s current full-year earnings is $4.09 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Sanofi’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SNY. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from €120.00 ($120.00) to €89.00 ($89.00) in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on Sanofi from €105.00 ($105.00) to €85.00 ($85.00) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sanofi from €112.00 ($112.00) to €93.00 ($93.00) in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Cheuvreux cut Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sanofi has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.88.

Shares of SNY stock opened at $42.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.29. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $36.91 and a fifty-two week high of $58.10. The firm has a market cap of $108.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.97.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Sanofi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sanofi during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanofi in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.33% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

