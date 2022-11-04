SAP (NYSE:SAP) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.
SAP has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of SAP from €95.00 ($95.00) to €100.00 ($100.00) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of SAP from €102.00 ($102.00) to €105.00 ($105.00) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of SAP from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.33.
SAP opened at $92.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.21. SAP has a 1-year low of $78.22 and a 1-year high of $149.92. The company has a market cap of $109.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.10.
SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.
