SAP (NYSE:SAP) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

SAP has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of SAP from €95.00 ($95.00) to €100.00 ($100.00) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of SAP from €102.00 ($102.00) to €105.00 ($105.00) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of SAP from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.33.

SAP opened at $92.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.21. SAP has a 1-year low of $78.22 and a 1-year high of $149.92. The company has a market cap of $109.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.10.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SAP. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SAP in the 2nd quarter worth about $174,257,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in SAP by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,700,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $524,270,000 after buying an additional 1,729,492 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in SAP by 3,004.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,375,062 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $124,746,000 after buying an additional 1,330,771 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in SAP by 230.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,389,447 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,173,000 after buying an additional 969,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in SAP by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,898,418 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $444,385,000 after buying an additional 363,245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

