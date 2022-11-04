Scotiabank Increases Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) Price Target to C$13.00

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE – Get Rating) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.95% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MRE. CIBC dropped their price objective on Martinrea International from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Martinrea International from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Martinrea International from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Martinrea International from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and set a C$14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Martinrea International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.92.

Shares of MRE opened at C$10.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$823.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$9.47 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.15. Martinrea International has a 52 week low of C$7.43 and a 52 week high of C$11.96.

Martinrea International ( TSE:MRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.05 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Martinrea International will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

