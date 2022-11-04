SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) Stock Rating Lowered by Truist Financial

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $6.75 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $12.00. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.57% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SPNE. StockNews.com began coverage on SeaSpine in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on SeaSpine from $21.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SeaSpine currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.95.

Get SeaSpine alerts:

SeaSpine Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SPNE opened at $6.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.99 million, a PE ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. SeaSpine has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $16.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SeaSpine

SeaSpine ( NASDAQ:SPNE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $56.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.34 million. SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 32.03% and a negative return on equity of 21.90%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that SeaSpine will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 0.4% in the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 7,030,309 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,721,000 after buying an additional 24,521 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 921,944 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,211,000 after purchasing an additional 159,926 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 798,015 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,509,000 after purchasing an additional 46,743 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 777,872 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,459,000 after purchasing an additional 66,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its holdings in SeaSpine by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 558,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

SeaSpine Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SeaSpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaSpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.