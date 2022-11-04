Selective Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 2,208.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,440 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,161 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,965,498 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $110,725,825,000 after acquiring an additional 543,744 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,923.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 27,747,428 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,947,054,000 after purchasing an additional 26,375,927 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,539.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,633,606 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,023,183,000 after purchasing an additional 9,046,135 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2,050.2% during the second quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 9,448,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,004,228,000 after buying an additional 9,008,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2,197.2% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,568,862 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $910,099,000 after buying an additional 8,195,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at $14,741,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,753,086.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 322,013 shares of company stock worth $15,858,230 in the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Tigress Financial cut their price target on Amazon.com from $232.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Amazon.com to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $172.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.91.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $89.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $911.01 billion, a PE ratio of 81.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.23. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.02 and a fifty-two week high of $188.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

See Also

