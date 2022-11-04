Selective Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,865 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 12,676 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,830,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,536 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Riversedge Advisors LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 10,532 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Microsoft Trading Down 2.7 %

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.95.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $214.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $243.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $259.97. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $213.98 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.92.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The firm had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 26.72%.

Microsoft Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

