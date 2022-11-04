Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) Downgraded by B. Riley to Neutral

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR – Get Rating) was downgraded by B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $45.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $60.00. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 53.17% from the company’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Semler Scientific’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

Semler Scientific Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMLR opened at $29.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.81 million, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.77. Semler Scientific has a 12 month low of $26.70 and a 12 month high of $125.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.33.

Get Semler Scientific alerts:

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $14.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.82 million. Semler Scientific had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 30.15%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Semler Scientific will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Semler Scientific Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Semler Scientific in the third quarter valued at about $3,545,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Semler Scientific in the third quarter valued at about $595,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Semler Scientific in the third quarter valued at about $265,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Semler Scientific in the third quarter valued at about $2,540,000. Finally, Veery Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Semler Scientific in the third quarter valued at about $225,000. 37.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Semler Scientific, Inc provides technology solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness and efficiency of healthcare providers in the United States. The company's products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Semler Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semler Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.