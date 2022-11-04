Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE grew its position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 121.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,769 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,620 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCI. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the first quarter valued at $235,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 18.3% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after buying an additional 4,998 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 42.4% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 32,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after buying an additional 9,773 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Service Co. International during the 1st quarter worth $335,000. Finally, Tobam grew its stake in Service Co. International by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 84.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Service Co. International news, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 11,748 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total transaction of $742,003.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,820.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Service Co. International Trading Down 0.5 %

SCI opened at $67.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.97. Service Co. International has a 12 month low of $56.85 and a 12 month high of $75.11.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $990.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.30 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 39.67% and a net margin of 18.38%. Sell-side analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $350.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Service Co. International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. This is an increase from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 24.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on SCI shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Service Co. International in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Service Co. International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Service Co. International

(Get Rating)

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.