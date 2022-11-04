Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN) Trading Up 0.3%

Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN – Get Rating) was up 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as 9.33 and last traded at 9.29. Approximately 48,703 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at 9.26.
Seven Hills Realty Trust Trading Up 0.3 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of 9.32 and a 200-day moving average of 9.98.
Seven Hills Realty Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seven Hills Realty Trust
Seven Hills Realty Trust Company Profile
Seven Hills Realty Trust, a real estate investment trust, focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Seven Hills Realty Trust (SEVN)
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
- Energy Transfer Raises Guidance, But Stock Lower On Revenue Miss
- Papa John’s Falls Flat On Earnings, Shares Set To Rise
- eBay or Etsy: Which Is The Better Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Seven Hills Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seven Hills Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.