Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN) Trading Up 0.3%

Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN – Get Rating) was up 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as 9.33 and last traded at 9.29. Approximately 48,703 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at 9.26.

Seven Hills Realty Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of 9.32 and a 200-day moving average of 9.98.

Seven Hills Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seven Hills Realty Trust

Seven Hills Realty Trust Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $6,263,000. Matisse Capital acquired a new position in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $2,183,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust by 10.1% in the second quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 185,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 17,080 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust by 2.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 60,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust by 17.4% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 59,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 8,780 shares during the period.

Seven Hills Realty Trust, a real estate investment trust, focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.

