Severin Hacker Sells 10,000 Shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL) Stock

Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.81, for a total transaction of $818,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,890.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Severin Hacker also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Duolingo alerts:

On Monday, October 3rd, Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.54, for a total transaction of $965,400.00.

Duolingo Stock Performance

DUOL opened at $82.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.05. Duolingo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.50 and a 1-year high of $175.01. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.66 and a beta of -0.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Duolingo ( NYSE:DUOL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.12. Duolingo had a negative net margin of 24.06% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $88.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Duolingo, Inc. will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DUOL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Duolingo from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Monday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Duolingo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.56.

Institutional Trading of Duolingo

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DUOL. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Duolingo by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,248,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,144 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Duolingo by 605.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,126,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,596,000 after acquiring an additional 966,604 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Duolingo by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,653,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,308,000 after acquiring an additional 603,323 shares in the last quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Duolingo by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 1,139,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,422,000 after acquiring an additional 482,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duolingo by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 822,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,275,000 after acquiring an additional 402,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.