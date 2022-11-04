SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires New Shares in Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the first quarter valued at $4,226,000. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Duolingo by 81.1% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the second quarter valued at $214,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Duolingo in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management lifted its holdings in Duolingo by 11.1% in the first quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 13,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the period. 69.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on DUOL. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Duolingo in a report on Monday, August 29th. Barclays increased their target price on Duolingo from $95.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Duolingo in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Duolingo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.56.

Duolingo Stock Up 3.1 %

NYSE DUOL opened at $82.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Duolingo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.50 and a 52 week high of $175.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.66 and a beta of -0.14.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.12. Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a negative net margin of 24.06%. The firm had revenue of $88.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Duolingo, Inc. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Duolingo

In related news, SVP Natalie Glance sold 1,212 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total transaction of $128,920.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 131,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,966,168.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Robert Meese sold 763 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total transaction of $81,160.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 224,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,865,811.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Natalie Glance sold 1,212 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total value of $128,920.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 131,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,966,168.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,267 shares of company stock valued at $3,542,658 over the last quarter. 22.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

