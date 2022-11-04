SG Americas Securities LLC Has $441,000 Position in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Rating) by 108.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 35,795 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 8.1% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 6,580 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 9.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 2,656 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 681.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,528 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Apartment Investment and Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Apartment Investment and Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $312,000. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apartment Investment and Management Trading Down 0.8 %

AIV opened at $7.39 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.12. Apartment Investment and Management has a twelve month low of $5.22 and a twelve month high of $9.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Several research firms have weighed in on AIV. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Aimco is a Real Estate Investment Trust focused on property development, redevelopment, and various other value-creating investment strategies, targeting the U.S. multifamily market. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through human capital and substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.

