SG Americas Securities LLC Has $466,000 Stake in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,750 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Live Oak Bancshares were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Live Oak Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Live Oak Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Bancshares Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock opened at $30.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.51. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.28 and a twelve month high of $99.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.29 and its 200 day moving average is $36.67.

Live Oak Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.64%.

LOB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 22nd. Raymond James cut Live Oak Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Live Oak Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.75.

In other news, Director Diane Beth Glossman purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.25 per share, for a total transaction of $76,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 64,981 shares in the company, valued at $2,485,523.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

