SG Americas Securities LLC Has $487,000 Stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 217.5% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EMN has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Eastman Chemical from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $123.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $165.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.31.

Eastman Chemical Stock Up 0.3 %

About Eastman Chemical

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $76.19 on Friday. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $69.91 and a 1 year high of $129.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.01. The company has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

(Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.