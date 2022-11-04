SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stake in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) by 176.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,660 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $667,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 21,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 65,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $276,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PennyMac Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFSI opened at $50.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.35. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.53 and a twelve month high of $71.52. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

PennyMac Financial Services Dividend Announcement

PennyMac Financial Services ( NYSE:PFSI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $1.06. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 26.12%. The business had revenue of $511.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.70 million. Research analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is 7.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PennyMac Financial Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at PennyMac Financial Services

In other news, CEO David Spector sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.58, for a total value of $2,636,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 680,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,857,011.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Anne Mccallion sold 7,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total transaction of $460,022.13. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,084.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Spector sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.58, for a total transaction of $2,636,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 680,386 shares in the company, valued at $39,857,011.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 127,822 shares of company stock worth $7,176,585. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

