SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stock Position in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Rating) by 162.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,083 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Liberty Latin America by 2.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 136,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 1,318.3% in the 2nd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 30,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 28,462 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 2nd quarter worth about $343,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 106,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 17,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 2nd quarter worth about $383,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.06% of the company’s stock.

LILAK opened at $7.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.31. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 12-month low of $5.88 and a 12-month high of $13.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.81.

Liberty Latin America ( NASDAQ:LILAK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($2.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter.

LILAK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Liberty Latin America in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on Liberty Latin America from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Liberty Latin America from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Latin America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean and Networks, C&W Panama, Liberty Puerto Rico, VTR, and Costa Rica segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

