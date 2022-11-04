SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Holdings in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,029 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,580,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730,406 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,132,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,653 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 204.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,035,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366,424 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,543,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,308,000 after purchasing an additional 958,016 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,007,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,371,000 after purchasing an additional 485,723 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GFL. Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded GFL Environmental to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on GFL Environmental from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on GFL Environmental from C$53.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded GFL Environmental from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $32.50 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.72.

GFL Environmental Stock Performance

GFL Environmental Dividend Announcement

Shares of GFL opened at $25.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.88. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.10 and a 52-week high of $43.71. The firm has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.14 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th were given a $0.012 dividend. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is -7.69%.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Stories

