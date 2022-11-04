SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Holdings in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) by 313.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,456 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd acquired a new stake in Axos Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $21,926,000. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Axos Financial by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 107,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Axos Financial by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD increased its holdings in Axos Financial by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 499,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,165,000 after purchasing an additional 9,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Axos Financial by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. 77.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Axos Financial stock opened at $37.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.45. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.91 and a 1-year high of $62.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.10 and a 200-day moving average of $39.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Axos Financial ( NYSE:AX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $192.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.82 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 28.47%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 1,554 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $68,562.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,123 shares in the company, valued at $446,626.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.52, for a total transaction of $475,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 516,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,553,061.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,885 shares of company stock worth $729,303. Corporate insiders own 4.81% of the company's stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Axos Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Axos Financial from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. B. Riley lowered their target price on Axos Financial from $58.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Axos Financial to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Axos Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

