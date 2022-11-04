SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) by 157.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,410 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBCF. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 50,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 53,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 5.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 2.5% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 10.7% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBCF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th.

Shares of SBCF stock opened at $30.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.11. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 1-year low of $29.05 and a 1-year high of $39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.87%.

In other news, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 2,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $90,190.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 169,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,020,885.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

