SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 391,100 Shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) by 83.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 391,100 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 519.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,531 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Equitrans Midstream Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ETRN opened at $7.96 on Friday. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 52-week low of $5.87 and a 52-week high of $11.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.52 and a 200 day moving average of $8.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -1.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Equitrans Midstream Announces Dividend

Equitrans Midstream ( NYSE:ETRN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The business had revenue of $328.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.79 million. Equitrans Midstream had a negative net margin of 104.75% and a positive return on equity of 7.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently -13.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ETRN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $9.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.81.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

