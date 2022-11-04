SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Holdings in Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its holdings in Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,169 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.06% of Morphic worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Morphic in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in Morphic in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Morphic by 65.9% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Morphic in the first quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Morphic in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MORF. SVB Leerink began coverage on Morphic in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Morphic in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Morphic from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Morphic from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Morphic in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.14.

MORF opened at $27.46 on Friday. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.23 and a 12 month high of $68.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.20 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.81.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $1.49. The business had revenue of $60.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 million. Morphic had a negative return on equity of 14.72% and a negative net margin of 67.85%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Morphic Holding, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. It operates a Morphic integrin technology platform, MInT platform, to create a broad pipeline of programs across a variety of therapeutic areas. The company was founded by Timothy A.

